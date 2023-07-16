Short Interest in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Declines By 34.4%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NTGR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 190,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $37,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,968 shares of company stock valued at $222,947. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $983,070,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

