Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Declines By 77.1%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRRWF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Park Lawn Price Performance

PRRWF stock remained flat at $18.91 during trading on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

