Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Expands By 42.0%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.21. 11,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

