Short Interest in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Drops By 47.6%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris Trading Down 0.3 %

PHVS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

