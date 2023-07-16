Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Expands By 87.8%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,066,100 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 15,476,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 753.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWCDF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.12. 19,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,464. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

