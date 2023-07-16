Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Decreases By 35.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 456,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,057. The company has a market cap of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.16. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 141,994 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.