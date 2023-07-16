Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Grows By 35.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,356.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

Shares of RNSDF remained flat at $40.96 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Renault has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $42.07.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.