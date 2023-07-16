Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Grows By 29.6%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,841 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Handelsbanken raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,645. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Stories

