Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Drops By 35.0%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,474,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,269,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.6 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

SPTJF stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

