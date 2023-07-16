Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Increases By 47.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFTF remained flat at $38.13 during trading hours on Friday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

