Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Increases By 47.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.0 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
Shares of SMFTF remained flat at $38.13 during trading hours on Friday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
