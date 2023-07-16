Short Interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Increases By 96.6%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 446.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after acquiring an additional 587,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

