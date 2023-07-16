Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Decreases By 41.3%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 36,279,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,828,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

