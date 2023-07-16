Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Increases By 69.3%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the June 15th total of 773,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

United Insurance Stock Performance

United Insurance stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,073. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 38.06% and a negative return on equity of 977.92%. The company had revenue of $103.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

