Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Decreases By 33.9%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 116,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,815,275.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.