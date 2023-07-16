SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $32.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $918.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,100. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

