Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 244.1% in June

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

