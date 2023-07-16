Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in June

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SILXY traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.02. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.15. Silex Systems has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

