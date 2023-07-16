Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.44.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $300,576.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $682,471. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

