Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.18. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,050.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $682,471. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

