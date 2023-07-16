Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $127.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SPG stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.