Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $127.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.