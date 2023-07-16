Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in June

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,818,700 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 3,204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.3 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

