Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in June

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,818,700 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 3,204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.3 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Sino Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.