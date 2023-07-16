Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 120.5% in June

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Sinopharm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.4862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

