Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Skye Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of Skye Bioscience stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 938,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.56.
Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.