SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of SMTGF opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95.
About SMA Solar Technology
