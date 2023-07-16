SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMTGF opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

