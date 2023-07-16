SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

