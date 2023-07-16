SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $161.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.