Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. Sonova has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Sonova Increases Dividend

About Sonova

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.6153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

