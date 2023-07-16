Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.53.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.