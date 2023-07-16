SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
