Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 15,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

