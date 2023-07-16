Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 18th

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 18th.
Sportech Stock Performance
Shares of Sportech stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Sportech has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
Sportech Company Profile
