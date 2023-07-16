Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 18th

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 18th.

Sportech Stock Performance

Shares of Sportech stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Sportech has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.