State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,658. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

