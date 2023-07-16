State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $84,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $61.94. 9,234,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,440. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

