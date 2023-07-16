State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 697,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $147,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

META stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $308.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,054,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,130,552. The stock has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

