State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,539. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.15 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.64 and a 200 day moving average of $337.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.