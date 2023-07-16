State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

