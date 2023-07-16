Steve Murray Sells 10,091 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray sold 10,091 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.49), for a total value of £27,346.61 ($35,181.54).

Chesnara Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £411.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 38.06. Chesnara plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.30). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.80.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

