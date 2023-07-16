Steve Murray Sells 10,091 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray sold 10,091 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.49), for a total value of £27,346.61 ($35,181.54).
Chesnara Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £411.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 38.06. Chesnara plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.30). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.80.
About Chesnara
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chesnara
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.