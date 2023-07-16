Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.13.
ATZ stock opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$24.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
