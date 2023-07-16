StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

