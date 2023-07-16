StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

VGZ stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

