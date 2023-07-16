StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.