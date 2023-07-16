StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.55. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

