StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Mistras Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.55. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Mistras Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
