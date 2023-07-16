Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 170,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

