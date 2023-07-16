Sturgeon Ventures LLP Invests $87,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

