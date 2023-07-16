Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$48.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.07.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.39 and a one year high of C$50.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.5194805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

