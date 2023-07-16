Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

