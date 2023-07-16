Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 399,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,959,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 72.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

