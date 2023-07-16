Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.17. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
