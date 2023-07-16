Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

STRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 202,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,287. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $284.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 174.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

