Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

SNPS stock opened at $454.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

